Long day: Western beats Buffalo in septuple OT

UNDATED (WOOD) — Western Michigan and Buffalo battled it out on the gridiron into seven overtimes Saturday, the Broncos finally winning the longest game in Mid-American Conference history.

The final score was 71-68 Broncos.

It was the longest game in MAC history and tied the NCAA record for longest game. The most recent game to go into seven overtimes was in 2006.

The game in Buffalo was tied at 31 going into the first overtime and 38 going into double overtime. By the end of the fourth OT, the score was tied at 53. The teams scored again and the numbers read 59-59 at the end of the fifth OT. It was tied at 65 at the end of the sixth OT.

Finally, in the seventh overtime, Buffalo scored a field goal and Western answered with a touchdown.

BRONCOS WIN!! WMU defeats Buffalo in 7 OTs, tying the FBS record for most OTs in a game.#LetsRide pic.twitter.com/HzuD5B0CTw — WMU Football (@WMU_Football) October 8, 2017

