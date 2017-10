Related Coverage Grand Rapids Griffins raise Calder Cup banner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins just couldn’t catch up to the Manitoba Moose Saturday night.

The Moose won the game at Van Andel Arena 7-2.

The game was delayed an hour because of a power outage in Grand Rapids.

On Friday, the Griffins beat the Moose 5-2 in their season opener.

The Griffins next play the Barracuda in San Jose, California on Oct. 13.

