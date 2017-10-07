Michigan State leads Michigan in 3rd quarter

Michigan State running back Madre London, center, dives over Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel, bottom, to score a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan got on the board first Saturday with a field goal, but soon fell behind when Michigan State scored two touchdowns.

After the Wolverines got a TD in the third, the Spartans led 14-10 at Michigan Stadium.

The game may be threatened by severe weather: Storm Team 8 says a storm should arrive over Ann Arbor during the fourth quarter. If lightning strikes within 10 miles of the stadium, play will be suspended.

Both schools’ marching bands performed a joint halftime show, at the end forming the shape of the Mitten and Upper Peninsula.

The Michigan and Michigan State marching bands form the Mitten and UP during a combined halftime show at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 7, 2017.

Spc. 5 James McCloughan of South Haven, who was recently awarded the Medal of Honor for acts of valor during the Vietnam war, was honored as veteran of the game. The crowd gave him a standing ovation.