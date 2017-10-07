Michigan State leads Michigan in 3rd quarter

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan got on the board first Saturday with a field goal, but soon fell behind when Michigan State scored two touchdowns.

After the Wolverines got a TD in the third, the Spartans led 14-10 at Michigan Stadium.

The game may be threatened by severe weather: Storm Team 8 says a storm should arrive over Ann Arbor during the fourth quarter. If lightning strikes within 10 miles of the stadium, play will be suspended.

Michigan Stadium preparing fans for rain headed toward Ann Arbor. pic.twitter.com/ezVNda9YIh — Luke Stier (@LukeStier) October 8, 2017

Both schools’ marching bands performed a joint halftime show, at the end forming the shape of the Mitten and Upper Peninsula.

Spc. 5 James McCloughan of South Haven, who was recently awarded the Medal of Honor for acts of valor during the Vietnam war, was honored as veteran of the game. The crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Standing ovation for South Haven Medal of Honor recipient James McCloughan, Michigan's veteran of the game! @_EvanDean @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/MMoitKPoeG — Luke Stier (@LukeStier) October 8, 2017

