Motorcyclist killed in crash; MSP seeks other driver

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a driver after a crash a motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Paw Paw Saturday.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. on Red Arrow Highway near Territorial Road in Paw Paw Township.

MSP says motorcyclist Richard Setty, 76, of Kalamazoo was headed west when he lost control of his bike and was ejected. He was rushed to a Kalamazoo hospital, where he died.

MSP is investigating the crash as a possible hit-and-run. 1st Lt. Dale Hinz told 24 Hour News 8 that one witness said a westbound car may have struck the motorcycle before the crash, though there is not currently any physical evidence of that. Investigators want to speak to the driver of the car to find out what happened.

MSP is asking for the public’s help to find the car, described as an older four-door tan sedan with rust on the lower passenger’s side door area. The car was last seen westbound on Red Arrow Highway just after the crash.

Anyone with information about the car or its driver is asked to call MSP’s Paw Paw Post at 269.657.5551 or MSP Dispatch at 866.411.0018.

