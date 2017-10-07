Police: Man arrested after crashes, chase; alcohol a factor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a man is in custody after he struck multiple vehicles, including a GRPD cruiser.

Police say the man rear-ended the cruiser around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Michigan Street and Lafayette Avenue. After striking the cruiser, police say the suspect took off.

Officers tried to pull the suspect over at Monroe Avenue and Fulton Street, but he would not stop. Police called off the chase because the suspect was driving at a high rate of speed.

Officers say the driver struck a second vehicle at Monroe Avenue and Michigan Street, got out of his car, and ran off. Police were able to catch him and take him into custody a short distance away.

No one was injured in the crashes, authorities say.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.

