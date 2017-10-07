Thousands lose power in Grand Rapids

Related Coverage Michigan Power Outages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A few thousand people in Grand Rapids post power Saturday afternoon.

A Consumers Energy spokesman told 24 Hour News 8 that 6,700 customers are without service. Many of those are on the city’s West Side and outages are also affecting downtown.

A problem with a 46,000-volt line is at the root of the outage, Consumers said, but what caused that problem was not immediately clear.

There are reports of traffic lights out. The Grand Rapids Police Department said the outage is not affecting 911 and other emergency services.

The outage happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Consumers estimates power should be restored by around 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing situation. Stay with woodtv.com for more details as they become available.

