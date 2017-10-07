Tree falls on ice cream truck, minor injuries

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A tree fell on an ice cream truck in Kalamazoo Saturday, pinning the driver and knocking down two of his customers.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Springmont Avenue near Barnard Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

KDPS says a large tree blew over, falling on the truck. The driver was pinned inside the back of the truck, but was able to free himself.

Two girls outside the truck who were being served were knocked down. All three sustained only minor injuries.

The tree also pulled down some power lines. KDPS said Consumers Energy was working to restore service to nearby homes.

