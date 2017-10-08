Arrests made as fans celebrate MSU win

Related Coverage MSU beats U-M for 8th time in 10 games

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police arrested several people in East Lansing as fans celebrated Michigan State’s win over Michigan, according to WILX.

WILX reports that police had to shut down Grand River Avenue, the main road through East Lansing, due to fans standing in the middle of the road. The crowd of hundreds then walked to the Spartan Statue and Spartan Stadium.

Firefighters had to put out nearly a dozen couch, pillow and mattress fires, WILX reports.

Before the game, East Lansing police tweeted it was “nice” to have an away game and told Ann Arbor police to “have fun.”

Ahhh this is nice, an away game! Have fun @A2Police! 😉 — East Lansing Police (@EastLansingPD) October 7, 2017

The Spartans defeated the Wolverines 14-10 Saturday. It was MSU’s eight win over Michigan in the last 10 games.

Spc. 5 James McCloughan of South Haven, who was recently awarded the Medal of Honor for acts of valor during the Vietnam war, was honored as veteran of the game Saturday. The crowd gave him a standing ovation.

