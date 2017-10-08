Authorities: 1 pinned under vehicle after crash, hospitalized

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County authorities say a person was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday morning.

It happened at 7:20 a.m. on 84th Street near Eastern Avenue in Gaines Township.

Authorities say a vehicle was westbound when the driver lost control. The vehicle then rolled over into a ditch.

Crews on scene say the victim was thrown from the car and ended up being pinned underneath the vehicle. Authorities say the person was conscious and alert when they arrived. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Authorities were not able to confirm the victim’s condition.

84th Street was closed while crews cleaned up the scene, but it has since reopened.

