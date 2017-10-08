Dozens attend ‘Funeral for Public Education’ to protest DeVos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of people gathered in downtown Grand Rapids Sunday to protest Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

The Michigan Student Power Network organized the “Funeral for Public Education” held at Rosa Park Circles Sunday afternoon during the last day of ArtPrize Nine.

The group was holding signs reading “resist DeVos,” “people over profits” and “reclaim public ed.”

Organizers said in a Facebook post that the event was a “public funeral to commemorate public education and the key role it has played in lifting up people across our country and the potential for its future rebirth if DeVos and her allies can be stopped.”

Last month, the Trump administration scrapped Obama-era guidance on investigating campus sexual assaults. DeVos said the rules were unfair against the students accused of assault.

Protesters at the “Funeral for Public Education” held at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Protesters at the “Funeral for Public Education” held at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

