Grand Rapids police searching for assault suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in Grand Rapids Sunday night as officers search for an assault suspect.

Police said they were called to an apartment in the 2200 block of Rowland Avenue near the Camelot Woods Apartments for a report of an assault with a weapon.

At this time, police told 24 Hour News 8 that officers are trying to take the suspect into custody. The suspect is believed to be inside the apartment.

Police said it’s unknown if the suspect is still armed.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew at the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

