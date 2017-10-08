KDPS seeks three armed robbery suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are searching for three suspects who held up a convenience store at gunpoint Saturday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the Sunny Mart located at 2020 E. Cork Street, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

Police say the three suspects were wearing bandanas covering their faces and had handguns when they entered the store. One suspect hit the clerk and order him to the floor while a second stole money from the cash register, the release said.

The suspects were able to run away from the scene.

Police say the three suspects are between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot tall. One suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored sleeveless shirt. Another was wearing a dark-colored Adidas hooded sweatshirt. The last suspect was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994, the Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 616.343.2100.

