MSP: Man killed, 2 injured in crash on I-196

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police says a man was killed and two other people were injured in a crash early Sunday.

It happened at 1:45 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 196 near Lane Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Police say a vehicle was eastbound on I-196 when the driver lost control and went off the road. The vehicle then went over the median and into the westbound lanes.

Troopers say one of the passengers, a 23-year-old Grand Rapids man, was thrown from the vehicle and died from his injuries. The driver and a second passenger suffered minor injuries.

Westbound I-196 was closed for about two hours while police investigated.

The crash remains under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

