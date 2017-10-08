GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Humane Society of West Michigan’s fifth annual Bark in the Dark was held at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.
>>Photos: Bark in the Dark 2017
Photos: Bark in the Dark 2017
Photos: Bark in the Dark 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Deadly Caledonia Township crash
-
GRAM exhibition for ArtPrize Nine
-
Where Chance Powell lived
-
Boys donate to Degage Ministries
-
High waves on Lake Michigan – Aug. 4, 2017
-
Wyoming water main break
-
O.J. Simpson parole hearing
-
Convis Township oil spill
-
Train hits man in Hartford
-
Casco Township deadly shooting – May 24, 2017