Police question suspect after alleged assault in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are questioning the suspect in an alleged weapon assault in Grand Rapids.

GRPD said they were called around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday to an apartment in the 2200 block of Rowland Avenue near the Camelot Woods Apartments for a report of an assault with a weapon.

Police said the assault happened between two men outside of the apartment complex.

The victim told police that a man pulled a handgun on him and the suspect ran away into a nearby apartment in the same apartment complex.

Police said there were several other people inside the apartment that the suspect ran into, but it is unclear if there is any relation between the suspect and those inside the apartment.

GRPD set up a perimeter Sunday night and officers tried to get the suspect to come out of the apartment.

Over two hours later five adults came outside of the apartment, including the suspect without incident.

Police said there may have been children inside the apartment, but they are not involved in the investigation.

As of 11:00 p.m. police said the suspect is being questioned.

Police said there were no injuries reported and that the incident remains under investigation.

