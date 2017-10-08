To The Point: No-fault auto insurance reform





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been a topic of debate in Michigan for years: reforming no-fault automotive insurance.

State lawmakers are again considering the matter, working out reform would look like and how it would affect residents. But while most legislators believe something needs to be done, there is no certainty that an agreement can be reached.

Freshman Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Park Township, is watching the process.

“Clearly there’s two very different sides on this issue and there’s not a lot of common ground between those two sides,” Lilly said. “I’m nervous that what happens this time is may be the same thing that’s happened before, where the outcome is literally nothing — the status quo.”

Rep. Tim Greimel, D-Auburn Hills, is on the House committee looking at the issue. He, too, wonders about reaching an agreement with principal stakeholders, but added that isn’t the most important thing.

“I don’t know how likely it is that any of these interest groups are ultimately going to agree. The real point is it doesn’t matter what they think. We should be focused as legislators, as policymakers, on what’s good for the public, what’s good for drivers and Michigan families. That’s the key,” he said.

Above on this Oct. 8, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” Lilly and Greimel talk further about no-fault auto insurance reform.

