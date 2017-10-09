2 arrested after chase, jumping into river

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested after leading police on a chase in metro Kalamazoo Monday afternoon and then jumping into the river in an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to get away.

The chase started around 3:55 p.m. on S. Riverview Drive near Parchmount Avenue in Parchment, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department, when an officer spotted a motorcycle speeding and turned on his lights and siren to perform a traffic stop.

But the motorcyclist kept going, turning east on East G Avenue and then south on Mt Olivet Road. Concerned about public safety because of the motorcyclist’s high speed, the officer gave up the chase.

Later, another officer spotted the same motorcycle still speeding along Mt. Olivet. Witnesses said the driver couldn’t negotiate the turn back onto Riverview and crashed in a parking lot.

The motorcyclist and his passenger, a woman, ran off and then jumped into the Kalamazoo River in an attempt to shake pursuing officers, including some from the city of Kalamazoo.

The woman was the first to give herself up. Police didn’t release her name Monday night, but said she is a 42-year-old from Cooper Township. She was booked into the county jail on an outstanding criminal bench warrant.

The man, a 43-year-old from Cooper Township, also surrendered after negotiation. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out, and police say he became violent with officers and hospital staff.

He was expected to be jailed on charges of fleeing and eluding and resisting and obstructing, as well as an outstanding criminal bench warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Township police at 269.343.0551 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

