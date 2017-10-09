AG: 4.6M Michigan consumers impacted by Equifax breach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Attorney General’s Office has released a consumer alert to help people understand the steps they can take after a security breach.

It comes after credit report company Equifax announced a massive security breach last month. The hack exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 145.5 million people.

The newly released “Credit Freeze; Fraud Alert; & Credit Monitoring” alert provides information on how to protect yourself following a security breach, according to a news release from the Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette.

In Michigan, the attorney general’s office said more than 4.6 million residents were affected by the breach. Consumers can check online to see if their information has been impacted by the Equifax breach.

There have been more than 560 complaints filed in Michigan, but the attorney general’s office says it’s expecting the number to continue to grow. Residents can file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Division online.

“It is important for individuals to determine if they are affected and I encourage anyone who believes their personal information has been compromised to file a complaint with my office,” Schuette said in the release.

