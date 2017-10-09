Battle Creek homicide suspect turns self in

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police say the person who shot and killed a man last week has been arrested.

The Battle Creek Police Department said the suspect, accompanied by his family, turned himself in at the police station.

Police did not release the suspect’s name Monday night, but said he is a 24-year-old Battle Creek man. He is expected to be charged with murder, at which point his name will be made public. That could happen as early as Tuesday.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Kyle Brown at the victim’s apartment on Rambling Lane on the city’s south side Wednesday. The gun used in the shooting belonged to Brown, police said. Police have no far not said what led up to the shooting.

BCPD thanked the public for the tips they provided in the case and added that multiple agencies helped find the suspect.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

