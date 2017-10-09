Celebrate Fall at The Knickerbocker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Fall is the perfect time to check out all that is new at the New Holland Brewing, The Knickerbocker in downtown Grand Rapids. Megan LaSorsa and Frank Norton visited our studios during ArtPrize. It’s been a year since New Holland opened their location on Bridge Street on Grand Rapids’ West Side and love being a part of the downtown scene.

It’s a great location to visit year-round. Whether you’re looking for a lunch or dinner, maybe a date or a girls night out. They also have space for group events.

They recently launched their mug club, The Drinkerbocker. Perks include $1 off beers & cocktails, 10% full bill every Tuesday, T-shirt & mug to take home, and more. Membership only $30 for the year.

They offer weekly programming, nearly every night of the week. From Happy Hour to Boot & Stein night, to Flight Night and Brunch & Bloody Marys.

They offer reservations 7 days a week.

417 Bridge St. NW, Grand Rapids

Monday – Thursday: 11:00am – 12:00am



Friday – Saturday: 11:00am – 1:00am



Sunday: 11:00am – 10:00pm

Explore every day of the week:

Monday-Friday

11a – 4p: $10 Lunch Duos

4p – 6p: Happy Hour Drink Pricing & Appetizer Menu

Tuesday

All Day: Mug Club Day = 10% off dine in bill

Wednesday

6p – 11p: Boot & Stein Night = $6 Fills & Appetizer Menu

Thursday

All Day: Whiskey = $5 Featured Whiskey Cocktail, $7 House Old Fashioned & Sampling

