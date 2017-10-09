Choices made easy at Harvest Health Foods

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When we go grocery shopping these days, we’re faced with a lot of choices! We’re not talking about whether to buy carrots or corn… we’re talking about the complicated terms used to describe our food.

You might shop gluten-free, focus on organic, or Non-Gmo’s – but we’re not educated on why we’d want to focus on these foods, or how to.

Today, we’re taking you to a store that takes the hard work out of all that food decision making. We’re heading to Harvest Health Foods!

It’s amazing how good nutrition can have such a positive impact on your mental and physical health! It can put you in a better mood, and even keep you from getting sick!

I love how Harvest Health not only sells this kind of food, but also educates people about what they should be eating. In fact, they have a seminar coming up where you can learn more.

It’s called “Changing Diets, Changing Minds”, and it’s happening on Tuesday, October 17, 6:30 to 8pm at the Harvest Health store in Cascade Township. They do ask that you RSVP if you’d like to attend… but the event is free!

Harvest Health also has locations in Grand Rapids and Hudsonville.

1944 Eastern Avenue – Grand Rapids

6807 Cascade Road – Grand Rapids

4150 32nd Avenue – Hudsonville

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

