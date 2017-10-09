Coloma junior high on soft lockdown after weapon report

COLOMA, Mich. (WOOD) — A junior high school in northern Berrien County is on soft lockdown after a weapon was reported on campus Monday morning.

Coloma Junior High School, as well as Coloma High School, which are connected, were put on lockdown around 9:30 a.m. after students reported the weapon, according to Coloma Community Schools Superintendent Pete Bush.

Once it was determined there was no immediate threat to the high school building, the lockdown there was lifted, Bush told 24 Hour News 8. However, the junior high building remains on soft lockdown as authorities conduct a search.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

The schools, which are located in Coloma, are about 15 miles south of South Haven.

