GRPD: 1 shot in church parking lot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old was shot in the foot in a church parking lot Monday evening, Grand Rapids police say.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. outside of New Hope Baptist Church off Delaware Avenue, west of S. Division Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says two men were getting into their car when the shots rang out. In addition to the 19-year-old being shot, a 25-year-old man sustained minor injuries as he attempted to avoid bullets.

GRPD says the man who was shot called 911. He was taken to the hospital.

Police did not have any suspect information available Monday night.

It’s not yet known if the shooting was connected to an incident earlier Monday in which a man was shot in an apparent exchange of gunfire on Shamrock Street SW, which is less than a mile from the church.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

