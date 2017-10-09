GRPD: Minor injuries in apparent shootout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person sustained minor injuries in an exchange of gunfire on Grand Rapids’ southwest side Monday afternoon, police say.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a report came in about 2:30 p.m. of two or three people exchanging gunfire in the area Shamrock Street SW, between Grandville and Century avenues. Police said about half a dozen shots were fired.

When officers arrived, they started chasing one suspect on foot. Police say that suspect threw a gun into a nearby wooded area, after which he was caught.

That suspect who threw gun has minor injuries from apparent shootout, @GrandRapidsPD say at least a half dozen shots were fired @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/dGyZWK1pxG — Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) October 9, 2017

The suspect was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to the hand and buttocks. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, GRPD said.

Police are still looking for at least one suspect, but did not immediately provide a description of that person.

A GRPD captain on the scene said the incident is believed to be isolated.

Anyone with information about the shooting or remaining suspect is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The shooting happened not far from Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School. It was not immediately clear if that school went into lockdown.

