Holland police seek suspect in fatal stabbing

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland police are asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend.

Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, emergency responders were called to W. 14th Street east of Washington Boulevard on a report of a medical emergency. There, they found a 37-year-old Holland woman dead of multiple stab wounds.

Holland Department of Public Safety officers identified 56-year-old Keith Gerald Williams, the victim’s boyfriend, as a suspect after talking with witnesses. Police are looking for him.

Williams, 56, of Holland, may be driving a silver 2000 Toyota 4Runner with Michigan license plate DSG5701. Anyone who sees him should not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous. Instead, call 911.

The motive behind the stabbing is not yet known, but police say they think Williams acted alone.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1150 or by emailing policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

