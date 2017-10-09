No more jail time in GR vets home abuse case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former caregiver who was convicted of abusing a dementia patient at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans has been sentenced.

On Monday, Laurie Lyn Botbyl was sentenced to 56 hours on a work crew and ordered to pay fines and costs. She was also sentenced to one day in jail with credit for one day served, which means she will not spend any more time behind bars.

Police said surveillance video from March 27, 2016 showed Botbyl push a veteran who had dementia and was in a wheelchair into a desk as others watched and did nothing.

Botbyl lost her job after the incident. She was an employee of J2S, a much-criticized private firm that used to provide caregivers at the veterans home.

She was charged in February of this year and convicted of misdemeanor fourth-degree vulnerable adult abuse in August.

