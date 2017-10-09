Pastor pleads guilty for trying to solicit child for sex

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A Grand Rapids pastor accused of trying to solicit an 11-year-old girl for sex has pleaded guilty on the day he was supposed to stand trial.

David Robert Diehl, of Kentwood, pleaded guilty to one count of accosting children for immoral purposes on Monday in Kent County Circuit Court. As part of the plea deal, two other charges of using a computer to commit a crime were dismissed.

Diehl was arrested in November 2016 after he responded to an undercover officer’s Craigslist post, which warned about a poster offering “sex with daughters,” according to Michigan State Police.

At the time of his arrest, MSP said Diehl was a pastor at Church on Fire in Grand Rapids.

Diehl is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 11.

