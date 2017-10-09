Register for WOTV 4 Women Network Night at Standale Interiors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — You’re invited to the 6th annual WOTV 4 Women Network Night at Standale Interiors! We’re gathering career-minded women from across West Michigan for a night of fashion & fun all to benefit Mel Trotter Ministries.

WOTV 4 Women Network Night

When: Tuesday, October 24th | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Standale Interiors | 4046 Lake Michigan Dr NW Grand Rapids

What: Networking, fashion show & career resources all to benefit Mel Trotter Ministries

Cost: Free (registration required)

Women are invited to attend (cost is free, registration required) and this event includes complimentary snacks, sips, desserts, a Goodwill Industries fashion show, career talks with local female leaders, shopping and great resources for career women.

Registration Information

*Registration is free but we ask you bring a simple donation for the women staying at Mel Trotter Ministries. Here is a list of suggested items.

Items needed at Mel Trotter Ministries:

Adult backpacks and/or purses large enough to carry school books/items

Professional clothing (sizes XL-4X are highly needed, but all sizes welcome)

Underwear and bras of all sizes (new)

1-inch white binders

½-inch white binders

Notebooks

Journals

Lotion (new or used) *Looking to use in the Mel Trotter Christmas store.

Perfume (new or used) *Looking to use in the Mel Trotter Christmas store.

REGISTER, HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/wotv-4-women-2402430110?s=79315847

Career Resources at Network Night

-How to create materials to get you and your business noticed — courtesy of Allegra Printing

-Free professional headshots for your social media profiles — courtesy of WOTV 4 Women & Michael Buck

-Resources for small businesses owners — courtesy of GROW

-Social Media marketing tools from a pro –- courtesy of Karen Horrigan

-Professional makeup advice: Lip & Lash bar — Courtesy I got face.

-Expert Q&A panel focused on your career!

-ReDesigning Your Life, how to make your life more focused — courtesy of Kathey Batey

