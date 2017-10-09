Toddler found dead in shallow water in Barry County

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – A toddler was pronounced dead after his father discovered him in some shallow water on his family’s property in rural Barry County Monday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., the 1.5-year-old boy was found in the 8000 block of South Broadway Street in Baltimore Township, about nine miles south of Hastings.

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf said the boy and some other children had been playing outside when it happened.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although Leaf said that no foul play is expected, the death is still under investigation

