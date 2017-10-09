West Michigan Community Bank and “be nice.”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – West Michigan Community Bank (WMCB) is partnering with “be nice.” and The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan (The MHF) to talk about mental health.

“At West Michigan Community Bank, community means more than just being local. We are dedicated to the physical, mental and financial health of our West Michigan market. That’s why we are supporting the ‘be nice.’ campaign” said Phil Koning, President and CEO of WMCB.

“People have been reluctant to talk about mental health. The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan is doing everything they can to educate and improve the mental health of West Michigan.”

The MHF uses the “be nice.” action plan to educate West Michigan schools and businesses about mental health and suicide prevention. “Nice” is an acronym that everyone can use as a tool to change and save lives: notice, invite, challenge and empower.

Community is important to WMCB, and “be nice.” is one of many local programs, nonprofits, businesses, schools they have worked with. They are inviting others to join them in creating a conversation about mental health.

“The bank’s success is determined by the success of our communities,” said Koning. “Being part of the ‘be nice.’ campaign is important to us because it has a positive effect on our community.”

“Our belief is that relationships matter — it’s all about people. We believe that, and we live it.

WMCB is one of four West Michigan businesses partnering with “be nice.” along with Elhart Automotive, St. Julian Winery and Forest View Hospital.

