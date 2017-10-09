Witnesses: 1 rescued from collapsed trench; 1 still trapped

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) – One of two people trapped in a collapsed trench in Wyoming has been rescued while firefighters work to free the other, witnesses at the scene tell 24 Hour News 8.

The rescue effort is happening in a residential area on Jordan Street SW off of Division Avenue near 36th Street.

According to witnesses, some workers were one of two people trapped in a collapsed trench while working on a sewer project in Wyoming has been rescued while firefighters work to free the other, witnesses tell 24 Hour News installing a water or sewer line in a home when the dirt gave way, trapping two people. One person, who was buried up to the waist was pulled out. Firefighters are still reportedly trying to rescue a second worker.

Multiple crews are at the scene and Jordan Street SW has been blocked off.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew at the scene, working to get more information.

