1 killed when car, semi collide near Kent City

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a semi-truck south of Kent City, authorities say.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. on Fruit Ridge Avenue near 16 Mile Road in Sparta Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says an eastbound Volvo was hit by a southbound semi-truck, sending both vehicles off the road.

The driver of the Volvo was killed. He was identified as 25-year-old Matthew Calderon-Parada from the Kent City area.

The driver of the semi, a 56-year-old from Stanton, was hospitalized, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

