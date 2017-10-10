10 dogs seized in Calhoun Co. dogfighting bust

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities rescued five dogs from Calhoun County properties Tuesday as a four-month investigation in to dogfighting came to a head.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said it conducted searches at four properties Tuesday morning.

The first search was along Inn Road in Battle Creek. There, the sheriff’s office says, deputies seized more than a pound of marijuana and arrested a 31-year-old Battle Creek man for possession of narcotics with intent to deliver.

In the 600 block of Wellington Street in Bedford Township, northwest of Battle Creek, five dogs and items associated with dogfighting were seized. Deputies also found what was described as “a large amount” of marijuana being processed.

Five more dogs were seized in the 7000 block of Division Drive in Emmett Township, southeast of the city.

Deputies said they found evidence of dogfighting in the 10000 block of Cora Drive in Portage.

The Portage Department of Public Safety, Emmett Township Department of Public Safety, Battle Creek Police Department, Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office and Michigan Humane Society aided deputies in the searches.

The dogs were described as primarily pit bulls. The ranged in age from 12 weeks to 9 years, but most were between 2 and 3. They were all taken to the Calhoun County Animal Shelter, where they were checked out by a vet.

The sheriff’s office said it expects to make more arrests in the dogfighting investigation. Anyone with information about dogfighting is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 269.781.0880. You can also contact Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.

