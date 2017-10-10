Armed man tries to rob Portage liquor store

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage police are looking for the man who tried to rob a liquor store at gunpoint Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:10 p.m. at DN’s Liquor Beer Wine on Shaver Road near Oakland Drive.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says a man carrying a handgun jumped over the counter and tried to get into the cash register. When he was unsuccessful, he took off.

The clerk, who sought safety when the would-be robber showed up, was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

