Artist gets figure back after alleged crook caught on cam

Related Coverage Stolen art represents artist’s battle with cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Jon Krauss has his art back.

The ArtPrize artist discovered last weekend that someone had walked away with one of the figurines from his ArtPrize Nine entry entitled Go Green that was installed at Peppinos during the art competition.

The approximately two-foot tall statue made from car parts was crafted to look like a Michigan State football player, and held symbolic value for Krauss. It represented his battle with cancer.

On Monday, Krauss says, a manager at Peppinos viewed the surveillance video and observed the suspect and another person concealing the figure and walking out of the restaurant with it. An employee at Peppinos recognized the alleged thief, and the suspect was confronted. He returned the pilfered art a few hours later.

Krauss, who had filed an initial police report, informed officers that the suspect had been confronted, and the piece returned.

While Krauss is happy to have the artwork back, he thinks the alleged thief should still face some kind of punishment, since he didn’t bring it back until he was caught on camera.

“If he ends up in bracelets, I wouldn’t mind that,” Krauss said, referring to the suspect being handcuffed.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Complete ArtPrize coverage

Online:

ArtPrize.org

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

