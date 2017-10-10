Deputies: Woman stabs man with fork, arrested

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was arrested after stabbing a man several times with a fork in the head and neck Monday night.

It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of Riverside Drive in White Pigeon Township, near the Indiana border.

The 18-year-old Sturgis woman stabbed the 29-year-old man with a fork during an argument between friends, according to a St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputies said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was arrested and lodged at the St. Joseph County jail on felonious assault charges and an outstanding warrant, the release said.

