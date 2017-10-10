Driver crashes vehicle into greenhouse, hospitalized

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hospitalized after crashing into a building in Kent County Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., the vehicle crashed into a greenhouse in the 4700 block of 100th Street SW in Byron Township, southwest of Grand Rapids.

Kent County sheriff’s deputies on scene told 24 Hour News 8 that the driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said speed may have been a factor in the crash, but don’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

