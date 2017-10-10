Evidence suppression denied before Willis’ trial

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon County judge has denied a public defender’s motion to suppress some evidence in the murder case of Rebekah Bletsch, clearing the way for Jeffrey Willis to stand trial next week.

Willis is accused of shooting and killing Bletsch, a 36-year-old mother, as she jogged near her Dalton Township home in June 2014.

At a Tuesday hearing, defense attorney Fred Johnson argued there wasn’t sufficient probable cause for investigators to enter and search Willis’ home after his arrest in May 2016.

“We believe the seizure of this search is invalid,” Johnson said.

He also raised questions about the magistrate who signed the search warrant, who previously worked as a prosecutor.

The main pieces of evidence in question are electronic devices seized from the home. On those devices, investigators found a file labeled “VICS” — apparently short for “victims” — and a subfolder labeled with Bletsch’s initials. The subfolder contained photos of Bletsch, wanted posters linked to her case and a photograph of a woman that resembled Bletsch lying on a bed.

Investigators also found videos of necrophilia and thousands of “kidnap and kill” videos downloaded from the internet. Some were staged, but others were real.

After hearing the defense’s argument and from a detective involved in the search, Judge William Marietti denied the motion to suppress the evidence.

“If there was a good-faith reliance on the warrant, which I find there was, there isn’t going to be an exclusion if it was lacking in probable cause, so for that reason the motion is denied,” he said.

Willis’ trial is slated to begin Oct. 17. Some 500 people have received summons to be screened for the jury of 14 (including two alternates). Usually, Johnson told 24 Hour News 8 last week, the pool is made up of only 75 potential jurors. So many potential jurors have been called that jury selection will be moved from Marietti’s courtroom to a larger courtroom. The judge also approved the submission of a written questionnaire for jurors before attorneys begin their verbal questioning, a move meant to narrow the pool.

On Tuesday, prosecutors requested a change of venue for the trial, but Marietti called that motion “premature.”

“I’m hopeful the case can be tried here,” Marietti said.

He said he would only rule on the motion if a jury could not be seated.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the Jeffrey Willis investigation

It was apparent in court Tuesday that Willis, now behind bars for nearly 17 months, has lost quite a bit of weight. He was arrested the month after he allegedly tried to abduct a teen girl in Fruitland Township. That teen escaped, and it was her report that led police to Willis, 47, of Muskegon Township.

He’s also charged with kidnapping Jessica Heeringa from the Norton Shores gas station where she worked in April 2013 and killing her. Her remains have not been found, but another subfolder in the “VICS” folder on Willis’ computer was labeled with her initials, which authorities say is evidence she is dead.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

