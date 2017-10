BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A family is homeless after a fire burned through their Battle Creek apartment early Tuesday morning.

The blaze broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Greentree Lane at the Arbors of Battle Creek Apartments.

Authorities on scene told 24 Hour News 8 that the fire was caused by food on the stove.

The family was able to escape and there were no reports of injuries. It appears only the one apartment was badly damaged in the early morning blaze.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit