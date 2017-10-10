KDPS seeking clues in armed robbery

Related Coverage KDPS seeks three armed robbery suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are still searching for clues as to who held up a convenience store at gunpoint Saturday night. On Tuesday, they released video from that robbery.

It happened at the Sunny Mart on East Cork Street in Kalamazoo on Saturday, police said.

“It’s pretty traumatic,” said Capt. Shannon Bagley with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Kalamazoo police released video from the armed robbery. Three suspects, all carrying handguns and wearing bandannas to cover their faces, run into the store.

Once inside, the suspects don’t hesitate.

One suspect hit an employee in the face with the butt of his handgun while a second suspect kept an eye out and a third stole money from the register.

The three ran from the store, and a K-9 unit could not find them that night.

“We believe they probably had a vehicle waiting for them somewhere nearby,” Bagley said.

Bagley said it appears as though they had a plan, each suspect had an assignment.

“Based on what we saw, interviews conducted by the employees and what was captured on the surveillance video, it doesn’t look like it’s their first time at this,” he said. “I mean, it was pretty systematic and they were organized.”

24 Hour News 8 spoke with the owner of the Sunny Mart Tuesday afternoon. He said his store has been robbed several times since he bought it 10 years ago.

He’s to the point where he sees it as a part of doing business. This time, he says the robbers got away with somewhere around $200.

“But there’s a lot of work to do,” said Bagley. “There’s not a whole lot of information that we have right now.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994, the Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139, or Silent Observer at 616.343.2100.

