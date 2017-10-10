Leave finding love to the professionals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When you’re ready to find that “special someone” it can be hard to know where to start, but sometimes the best place to start is with the professionals. Today I’m joined by Kim Kanoza and Eddie Rucker from MatchMaker Michigan.
>>> Take a look in the video above.
Benefits of Matchmaker Michigan
- Confidential & Safe
- Full screening & background check from a private investigator
- Every client is met in person and evaluated
Find Love This Fall!
2 Free Referrals Upon Acceptance
616-827-1700