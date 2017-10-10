Man sentenced in shooting for online deal gone wrong

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the men who robbed a man that was lured under the guise of the sale of a laptop pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Anthony Tate, 26, pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, conspiracy to commit an armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and a felony firearm charge as part of a plea deal.

The 25-year-old victim was looking for a deal on a MacBook Pro and found one using an online app called OffUp, similar to Craigslist. When the victim arrived to the meeting area on Francis Avenue SE, he was held at gunpoint with a demand for money.

He was shot once in the thigh. The bullet passed through his car seat after exiting his leg.

The shooter didn’t get away with any money or property from the victim.

There is a sentencing hearing scheduled for 4 p.m. on Nov. 3.

