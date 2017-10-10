Meijer Gardens welcomes 11 millionth visitor

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has welcomed a lot of visitors over the years.
On Tuesday, the park welcomed its 11 millionth visitor to its 158-acre campus. The visitor was welcomed by David Hooker, president and CEO of the park.
Over 750,000 people visit Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park annually, which has the largest tropical conservatory in Michigan, one of the biggest children’s gardens in the United States, in addition to multiple collections of artwork and plants.