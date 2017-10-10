MSP to collect donations for Christmas

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police will be working to help provide for those less fortunate in Kent and Ottawa counties.

There will be a Michigan State Police patrol car stationed at the Walmart stores in Grand Haven and Wyoming, where non-perishable food items and new clothes or toys will be collected.

“Stuff the Blue Goose for Christmas” will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 10.

All items collected will be donated to Salvation Army to distribute to families in need in both Kent and Ottawa counties. Donations will be given to families in the county the items are donated in.

