Operation Honor Guard steps in to make right

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – U.S. veterans serve and sacrifice for our country, which is why one organization is dedicated to making sure they’re given proper final honors. Here to tell us more about Operation Honor Guard are Doug Miller, Commander Steve Jennings and Vice Commander Bob Anderson.

Unfortunately, military funerals are not funded by the military, and Honor Guard groups lack the appropriate funding to give a farewell veterans deserve. The average age of an Honor Guard volunteer is 75 years old, and many of these volunteers pay out of pocket for their uniforms and gear. An average Honor Guard member spends $800 on their uniform.

That’s where Operation Honor Guard comes in, collecting donations to help provide proper outfits for Honor Guard volunteers.

Support local honor guards and Operation Honor Guard by donating at any Huntington Bank location or on Oct. 11, during Day of Giving, at these locations:

Graceland Memorial Park & Mausoleum

4341 Cascade Rd. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Restlawn Memorial Gardens

994 Paw Paw Drive

Holland, MI 49423

Huntington Bank is proud to support our veterans by partnering with Operation Honor Guard. Get involved and support our veterans and Operation Honor Guard today.

