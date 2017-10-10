Police seeking person of interest in home invasion

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking a person of interest relating to a home invasion and assault that ended with a handgun being stolen.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking Brittany Baham, 18, as a person of interest for information on the incident. Baham is described by authorities as a five-foot-six white female weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

It happened around 2 a.m. last Friday at a residence in the 55000 block of Red Arrow Highway in Lawrence Township, according to a Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office release. During the incident, a .38-caliber semi-automatic handgun was taken from the residence, authorities said.

Authorities said Baham is known to have contacts in the areas of Hartford, Watervliet, Niles and South Bend. There have been no charges made against her at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.2006 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

