Workers trapped in trench ID’d

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The men who were trapped in a collapsed trench in Wyoming on Monday have been identified by authorities.

One of two men trapped was 30-year-old Christopher James Godfrey, who was killed after he was completely buried when the trench collapsed. A rescue team was able to recover his body from the trench.

Russell Godfrey, 53, was also partially buried in the trench when it collapsed. However, firefighters and medical personnel were able to rescue him from the trench and take him to an area hospital for treatment.

The incident took place around 1:44 p.m. Monday at a residence on Jordan Street SW near Division Avenue.

Details on what caused the trench to collapse still have not been released at this point. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

