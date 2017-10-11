Book your next birthday party at the Holiday Inn Express

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) As the weather turns cooler, we are often looking for great “get-aways” to have with our families. That can involve travelling out of state – or at least out of the area to a fun destination… like a waterpark!

There is an indoor waterpark in the Grand Rapids metro area that offers a few hours or overnight experience for a nice break. Today, we are taking you to the Holiday Inn Express South, just south of downtown Grand Rapids.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

The Holiday Inn Express is a great place for a birthday party, or any other life event. There is a special room, and special birthday party packages either for a few hours or an overnight stay.

In addition to using the waterpark during an overnight stay, there is also the option for a day pass to use the waterpark; this is a punch card, which you can buy for $50. It will allow five people into the waterpark for the day.

They’re also having a special giveaway. The first 50 people to LIKE them on Facebook will get a FREE daypass punch card.

Holiday Inn Express South is easy to find at US 131 at M 6

6569 Clay Avenue SW

