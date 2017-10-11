Data reveals ArtPrize Nine’s hottest spot for pedestrians

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The record hot temperatures didn’t keep people from hitting the streets during ArtPrize Nine, according to newly released data from Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

The group presented its report to the Downtown Development Authority Wednesday morning.

The survey focused on 13 locations downtown, including the Blue Bridge, Pearl Street Bridge, Rosa Parks Circle and Ah Nab Awen Park. But like the year prior, the intersection of Pearl Street and Monroe Avenue NW experienced the most foot traffic.

During ArtPrize Nine, 382,499 pedestrians were counted in the area of Pearl Street and Monroe Avenue NW; that’s more than half of the total number of pedestrians documented at all 13 locations during the entire competition.

A total of 665,467 pedestrians were counted during the 19 days of ArtPrize Nine, up from 559,195 during the previous competition.

