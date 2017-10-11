Dematic laying off 200 more in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A major manufacturing company in Grand Rapids will cut more than 200 jobs before the end of the year.

In an Oct. 10 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) letter that companies are required to file with the state in the event of large layoffs, Dematic Corp. said the cuts from its facility on Plymouth Avenue NE are already underway.

Dematic plans to cut about 50 workers every month from now until December. A total of 204 employees will be affected.

Dematic also eliminated about 300 jobs from the Plymouth Avenue plant last year, many of those positions being moved to Mexico.

